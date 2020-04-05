Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €292.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €292.00 ($339.53) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a €315.00 ($366.28) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €288.85 ($335.87).

