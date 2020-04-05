Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.77. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Golar LNG Partners shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 26,305 shares trading hands.

GMLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $122.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

