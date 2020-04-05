GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GGNDF opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $59.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.