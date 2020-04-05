GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GGNDF opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $59.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79.
GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile
