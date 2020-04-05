GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $69.44.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

