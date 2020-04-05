Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,995 shares of company stock worth $5,092,547 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

