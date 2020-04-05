GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.74

Shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.74 and traded as low as $7.60. GeoPark shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 331,900 shares trading hands.

GPRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded GeoPark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded GeoPark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Itau Unibanco raised GeoPark to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut GeoPark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $466.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $158.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

