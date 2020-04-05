Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Get Gentherm alerts:

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at $13,395,000.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.