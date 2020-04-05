Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $12.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -104.48%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

