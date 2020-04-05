Gemini Dollar Trading Up 2% This Week (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $32.06 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014786 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.02599568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00202143 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046702 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 5,732,758 tokens. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, DEx.top and The Rock Trading. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

