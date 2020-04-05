Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives GBX 62 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.67 ($0.56).

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEMD. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 44 ($0.58) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Gem Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

GEMD opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 94.80 ($1.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

