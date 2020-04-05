GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $4.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $11,016,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $1,311,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

