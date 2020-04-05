Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.14. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 66,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.
About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.