Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.69

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $8.14. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 66,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 173,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

