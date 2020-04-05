G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GFSZY. Royal Bank of Canada raised G4S/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut G4S/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G4S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GFSZY opened at $4.50 on Thursday. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

