FY2020 EPS Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Corp Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. G.Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.57 million, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.40. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

