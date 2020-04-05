FY2020 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Corp Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.01.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PLC. CIBC cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.50 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$24.50 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.13.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.
