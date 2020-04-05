FY2020 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $9.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

NYSE DECK opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.30. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $203.19.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,736,000 after acquiring an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,379,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

