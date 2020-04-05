FY2020 EPS Estimates for Covetrus Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CVET)

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) – Equities researchers at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Covetrus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. G.Research also issued estimates for Covetrus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of CVET opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.29 million. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,241,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,594,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

