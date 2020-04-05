FY2020 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Lifted by SunTrust Banks

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

