FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Issued By DA Davidson

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.03. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHCT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

CHCT stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

