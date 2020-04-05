FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TMAC Resources Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian reduced their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.80 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TMAC Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.62.

TMR stock opened at C$0.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and a PE ratio of 18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.95.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

