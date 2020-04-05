FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Issued By Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.49. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$107.50.

TSE:CCA opened at C$94.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.80. Cogeco Communications has a 52 week low of C$85.78 and a 52 week high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.