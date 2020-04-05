Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FJTSY stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. Fujitsu has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $23.33.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

