Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Downgraded by Main First Bank

Main First Bank cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fuchs Petrolub from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS FPRUF opened at $40.18 on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $84.79.

