Frontline Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,231 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,010 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.89 on Friday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Frontline had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRO. DNB Markets lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

