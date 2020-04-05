Frankly (CVE:TLK) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Frankly Inc (CVE:TLK) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.33. Frankly shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 16,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 million and a PE ratio of 0.45.

Frankly Company Profile (CVE:TLK)

Frankly Inc operates as a software-as-a-service provider of content management and digital publishing software in the United States. It provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies to create, distribute, analyze, and monetize their content on Web, mobile, and television primarily.

