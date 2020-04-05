Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.87

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $25.99. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 3,700 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

