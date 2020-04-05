Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.