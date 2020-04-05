Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Forrester Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Forrester Research’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $26.83 on Friday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a P/E ratio of -49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.46.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Forrester Research had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 727,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 787.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $9,456,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.