Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Receives $49.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 727,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 787.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 216,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,456,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

