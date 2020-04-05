FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $108.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. FMC has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in FMC by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of FMC by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

