Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLY. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLY opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fly Leasing will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

