First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

First Financial stock opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. First Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $450.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. First Financial had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock valued at $258,950 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,482,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

