First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) Financial Comparison

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

First Bank has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Bank and MutualFirst Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $88.17 million 1.30 $15.24 million $0.74 8.24 MutualFirst Financial $110.25 million 1.98 $23.75 million $2.85 8.90

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MutualFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Bank and MutualFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Bank currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.11%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.8% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Bank and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 17.28% 7.83% 0.87% MutualFirst Financial 21.54% 11.29% 1.19%

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and cash management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches in Cranbury, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Bensalem, Warminster, Levittown, and Trevose, Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

