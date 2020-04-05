Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Finning International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. Finning International has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $19.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

