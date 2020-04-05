Financial Review: SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) versus Livent (OTCMKTS:LTHM)

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Livent (NYSE:LTHM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Livent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Livent 3 8 1 0 1.83

Livent has a consensus target price of $8.32, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Livent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Livent is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Livent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.27 billion 3.70 $667.11 million $5.91 3.46 Livent $388.40 million 1.78 $50.20 million $0.42 11.26

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Livent. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Livent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Livent shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Livent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Livent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Livent 12.93% 11.53% 8.14%

Volatility and Risk

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Livent has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Livent beats SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

