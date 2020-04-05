Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS FSAM opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Fifth Street Asset Management has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
About Fifth Street Asset Management
