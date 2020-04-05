FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $79.00.
About FFD Financial
