FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FFD Financial stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. FFD Financial has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $79.00.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

