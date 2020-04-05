Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCMKTS:FMCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $1.26. Federal Home Loan Mortgage shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,061,994 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $845.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC)

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

