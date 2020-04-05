Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock. Approximately 3,951,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,879 shares.The stock last traded at $22.94 and had previously closed at $21.07.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

