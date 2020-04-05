exactEarth (TSE:XCT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

exactEarth Ltd (TSE:XCT)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.32. exactEarth shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 139,723 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 680.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

exactEarth (TSE:XCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that exactEarth Ltd will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

exactEarth Ltd. provides maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions worldwide. It offers exactAIS, a data service that provides access to the AIS messages captured by the exactView satellite constellation; exactAIS Archive that gives customers access to the satellite AIS historical data; and exactEarth ShipView, a Web-based viewing tool that allows users to see all the ship positions.

