EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRZF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

OTCMKTS EVRZF opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. EVRAZ has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

