Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Cut to Hold at Commerzbank

Commerzbank lowered shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EUXTF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Euronext in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

EUXTF opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.64. Euronext has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

