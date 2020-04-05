Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Eurocommercial Properties in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EUCMF opened at $10.45 on Friday.

At the outset Eurocommercial invested in a variety of countries, including France where the Company made its first investment in 1992 with the acquisition of Les Atlantes shopping centre in Tours. In 1994 Eurocommercial purchased Curno in Bergamo, marking its first acquisition in Italy. Eurocommercial moved into the Swedish market in 2001.

