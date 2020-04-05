Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.36.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Etsy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Etsy stock opened at $38.15 on Friday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

