ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.56

Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $3.64. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 10,159 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ESSA Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

