Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Fonar (OTCMKTS:FONR) Head-To-Head Review

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Fonar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical -0.65% -3.91% -1.18% Fonar 15.75% 11.61% 9.31%

This table compares Escalon Medical and Fonar’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $9.63 million N/A -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Fonar $87.19 million 1.07 $15.32 million N/A N/A

Fonar has higher revenue and earnings than Escalon Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Escalon Medical and Fonar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Fonar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of Fonar shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Fonar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.51, meaning that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fonar has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fonar beats Escalon Medical on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Fonar

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment, and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Centers. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. It also provides non-medical management services, including development, administration, office space leasing, facilities, equipment, supplies, staffing, credentialing, accounting, billing and collection, assistance with compliance matters, and practice growth and marketing strategies development and implementation services, as well as engages in the training and supervision of non-medical personnel for diagnostic imaging facilities. The company also exports its products to the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Canada, England, Germany, and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates 4 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 26 MRI scanning facilities, including 19 facilities located in New York and 7 situated in Florida. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

