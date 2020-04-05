Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from $23.00 to $14.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERRPF opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

