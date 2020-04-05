Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Stock Price Down 20%

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) dropped 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 805,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 583,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EHT)

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

