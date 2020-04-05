Endor Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DEx.top, Kucoin and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $290,968.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00997036 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050482 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,377,508,647 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDEX, Bilaxy, CoinBene, BitForex, DEx.top, Bittrex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

