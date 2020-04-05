Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Encision has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.68.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical device company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter.

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

